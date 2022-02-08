Kristen Stewart Reacts to Receiving Her First Oscar Nomination for Portrayal of Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is an Academy Award nominee! On Tuesday, the 31-year-old actress earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

Stewart, who was snubbed for a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination last month, will face off against Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) in the Actress in a Leading Role category at the 94th Academy Awards.

"WOW I wish Pablo and I were in the same country today," Stewart told ET in a statement, referencing Spencer director Pablo Larraín. "I wish I could see his face."

"I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am bowled over by this. I never thought in a thousand years I’d be in the company of these four incredible women," Stewart added. "I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal. This is dream state, to share on this level."

The actress concluded, "I am so touched and I am so grateful for the work that was generated on this film. I'm so proud to be a part of our film community. I am SO happy. It is a good day."

When ET spoke with Stewart, who lost the Golden Globe award to Kidman in January, she opened up about the awards buzz surrounding Spencer.

"It's the coolest thing ever. I get to do something that brings me closer to humanity. I think that's also what Diana represented in a really base and simple way," Stewart told ET in November. "The fact that this is touching people, and so pervasively, I think is to her credit. I'm glad to stand by and watch, basically."

ET spoke with Stewart again last month, and the actress revealed why playing the late royal was "such a trip."

"I've never done anything like it. I love work," she said. "I think of her as a sort of artist. She was so good at touching those outside of herself. That is a certain talent and connection and that's what we're doing and I think all of that was just the coolest thing."

The 94th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.