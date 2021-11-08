Kristen Stewart to Be Honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival for Her Role in 'Spencer'

Awards season hasn't even kicked off yet and Kristen Stewart is already being honored. The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced on Monday that the leading lady is the recipient of the Spotlight Award, Actress for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Spencer, which is out now in theaters.

“It is always a challenge to portray a real-life figure, especially one so beloved as Princess Diana, yet Kristen Stewart does a fantastic job in Spencer,” said Harold Matzner, the festival's chairman. "She completely disappears into this iconic role, authentically adopting Diana's mannerisms, accent and demeanor with real emotional depth. For this career-best performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actress to Kristen Stewart."

Past recipients of the Spotlight Award, Actress include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Rooney Mara, Julia Roberts and Yuh-Jung Youn, all seven of which received Academy Award nominations in the year they were honored, with Janney and Youn winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The PSIFF, presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight, will take place in-person from Jan. 6, 2022 through Jan. 17, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

In the meantime, check out ET's exclusive interview with Stewart, where she discusses what it was like to portray the Princess of Wales.