Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler At War Over Marital Estate Funds Amid Divorce

In new court documents obtained by ET, which the 33-year-old TV personality filed on Wednesday, Cavallari claims that Cutler is trying to control their marital assets and is preventing her from buying her own home.

Cavallari -- who first announced the news of their divorce in a post to Instagram -- claims in the docs that she and Cutler "have been experiencing problems in their marriage for the last several years," and in the fall of 2019, "Things were so bad in the marriage that [she] started looking for another home."

According to the docs, after Cavallari found a place she liked, she "put a contract on the property, escrowed the funds," and Cutler "never objected." However, she says she decided not to buy the house after she and her estranged husband "attempted to salvage the marriage."

"However, both parties realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable," the docs state. Then, in March, the pair "started discussions between themselves about how they would divide their assets and exercise parenting time" of their three children -- 7-year-old son Camden, 5-year-old son Jaxon and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

Since April 7, Cavallari and Cutler have been "operating under a nesting agreement for parenting time where each party exercises three days with the children" at their family home, according to the docs. During Cavallari's time with the kids, Cutler stays with a friend, and Cavallari does the same during Cutler's days with their children.

Cavallari, however, claims that Cutler approached her with a settlement that she felt was "unfavorable" and alleges that Cutler then told her he was going to ask his attorney to tell their business manager not to release the funds she'd need to buy herself a new home. She further claims that Cutler said he'd only release the funds if she agreed to his parenting and custody plan.

Cavallari's docs state that she “did not learn that [Cutler] had filed the divorce complaint until April 24, 2020, after she informed him that she was planning on signing a contract to purchase the house." Furthermore, she believes that her estranged husband "hurried to file his complaint as a way of punishing her."

Cavallari argues that she "is not attempting to infringe on [her] husband’s financial assets to purchase the home, she is simply asking the Court to make a partial distribution to her so that she may purchase another residence."

For Cavallari, one of her main concerns regards the emotional well-being of their children, and she said she's afraid that if she and her ex are required to reside in the same home it might create "an unhealthy environment causing irreparable harm" to their kids.

She claims that Cutler often "attempts to draw her into an argument" in front of their children and she "fears the situation will escalate.”

Cutler officially filed for divorce on April 21, citing "irreconcilable differences." Cavallari's filing came on April 24, citing "marital misconduct" and "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.

Cavallari claimed in her divorce docs that Cutler "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper." She also requested primary physical custody of their children.

See the video below for more on their split.