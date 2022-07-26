Kristin Cavallari Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Watching 'Laguna Beach' Episodes Over Again

Kristin Cavallari knows the culture of reality TV is different now than it was back when she started filming Laguna Beach in the early '00s. While recapping the second episode of the series with her Laguna Beach co-star and ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti, on their new Dear Media podcast, Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen, Cavallari reflected on how how her upbringing led her to say some cringeworthy things during her time on the show.

"I will say, so not to get too deep, but in high school, I lived with my dad and my stepmom. My stepmom was 20 years younger than my dad. She was actually closer to my age than she was with my dad," she explained. "She never cooked. My dad was, I wouldn't say absent, but he wasn't involved in my life very much. And it's very clear to see from this episode and actually the next episode that my dad didn't teach me some basic things that I probably needed to know. Like how to put oil in my car, which we will get to in the next episode. Or how to order food at the grocery store."

At the end of the podcast, Cavallari graded herself an "F" for how she sounded during this particular episode of Laguna Beach.

"I’m gonna give myself an F," she told Colletti. "I said some dumb stuff. I looked like a little brat. I'd say this was not my best episode for sure."

While Cavallari admitted to saying some things she shouldn't have, she also opened up about how the cast of the high school reality show learned "learned very quickly filming season one" that production was going to get what they wanted in terms of soundbites.

"I will say I went into season two with a much different mindset because, you know, you only know so much while you're filming the season, what's going to happen, how it's going to be edited," she shared. "And then when you see it, you're like, 'Wow, OK. This is what they do.' And as we were talking about earlier, you know, if you are trying to have a conversation, cause I remember sometimes going in the bathroom and talking to your friend about whatever. Because you think, 'I'm off camera,' but they're listening the entire time and they're still recording your audio, which then they can put in anywhere. So you learn very quickly, like, 'Oh, OK, as long as I have a microphone on, I am not safe.'"

Cavallari said that the "hardest part about watching the show is hearing how I f**king talked."

As for what Cavallari would redo if she got the chance, she explained, "Honestly, it's more of a general thing. I think throughout the entire show I wish I would just explain myself a little bit more instead of just being so sure. And just being like, 'Oh, you know, whatever, you know, screw her.' It's like just put some thought behind it."

Laguna Beach aired for 3 seasons from 2004 to 2006. New episodes of Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen are released every week.