Kristin Cavallari’s Ex Jay Cutler Reportedly Wants Half of Her Uncommon James Brand in Divorce

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have hit a snag in their divorce. According to multiple reports, the former athlete reportedly wants half of Cavallari's Uncommon James brand amid their separation.

The lifestyle brand was created by the Very Cavallari star while they were married. However, sources tell TMZ that he is seeking 50 percent ownership. The source notes that she doesn't feel like she owes her ex part of her company, claiming that Cutler didn't help fund the venture.

Cutler has previously claimed that he is a co-owner. “He thinks he owns half of this company, and he does not. That is not on our non-existent prenup,” Cavallari said in a August 2018 episode of her E! reality show.

She also jokingly brought up the subject in another March 2019 episode, in which he sent him to help her employees. “Jay already thinks he owns half the company, so by me letting him go in, I’m potentially creating a monster," Cavallari laughed. The two repeatedly disagreed on his connection to the company during the reality show.

The exes revealed they were splitting in April 2020 after 10 years together. While they may be having issues with their divorce, a source recently told ET, "Things have been going well with Jay when it comes to co-parenting and neither side has any complaints." The two share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, as well as daughter Saylor, 5.

However, shortly after their split, a source told ET things were no longer becoming amicable. The source said Cutler was upset over Cavallari filing for primary physical custody over their three children. And in court documents obtained by ET, Cavallari -- who accused Cutler of "marital misconduct" in her divorce filing -- claimed that the former NFL star was trying to control their marital assets and was preventing her from buying her own home.

However in May of last year, the two came to a few agreements. In court docs obtained by ET at the time, Cavallari and Cutler reached a permanent parenting plan as she was "permitted to purchase" a new home.

Cavallari previously opened up to ET about knowing her marriage was over, saying, "It was not an easy decision, obviously. It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years."

"It was the hardest decision that I have ever made," she added. "But I don't know, my mom [Judith Spies Eifrig] used to say, 'You'll know when it's time.' I feel like that was true. I knew. And that's that."