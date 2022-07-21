Kurt and Wyatt Russell to Co-Star in New Godzilla Series on Apple TV+

Kurt and Wyatt Russell are set to share the screen! The father-son duo have signed on to join the cast of an upcoming Apple Original series based on Legendary's Monsterverse franchise and set in the wake of an epic San Francisco showdown between Godzilla and the Titans, as depicted in the 2014 Godzilla film.

Directed by Matthew Shakman, the as-yet-untitled series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch, according to a release from the streamer. The pair's roles have yet to be revealed, but they join a cast that includes Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

The casting marks the first time that Kurt and Wyatt have acted together in the same project since 1998's Soldier, in which Wyatt played a young version of his dad's character.

Wyatt, 36, recently became a father himself, welcoming son Buddy with wife Meredith Hagner in March 2021.

"It's incredible," he told ET of fatherhood at the time. "It's everything you didn't know it was going to be. I think everything you hope it's gonna be is like a mish-mash in your mind before it really happens and then after it happens, whatever happened before is almost like [it never happened]."

"Biologically, I think it does something to your brain where you just erase half your life before you've lived there," he explained. "And now it's about him and your family and trying to balance everything, and time and new, amazing problems, amazing issues to have. [It] can't be better."

Wyatt also declared his parents, Kurt and longtime love Goldie Hawn, as the best grandparents in the game. When asked what the famous couple loves to be called, he said, "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

In addition to Wyatt, Kurt is also "Pa" to Kate and Oliver Hudson -- Goldie's children with ex Bill Hudson -- and shares a son with his first wife.