Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Bean Reflects on Near-Death Experience as She Turns 30

Frances Bean Cobain is celebrating life as she enters a new decade. The daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love turned 30 on Aug. 18 and shared a heartfelt post about the near-death experience that led her to embrace herself in a new way.

"30 !!! ❤️‍🔥 ☀️ 🦋 I made it! Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen," she captioned an Instagram post on Thursday.

"At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable," she continued. "Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge."

Frances then shared a quote from Dr. Jaiya John, which she said she tries to live by each day, "The softer she became with herself, the softer she became with the world."



"Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops," she concluded.

"I’m happy to be here & I’m happy you’re here too. ❤️‍🔥 ☀️ 🦋"

Frances appears at peace, looking serenely into the distance in the vibey first photo of her Instagram carousel, which she filled out with a series of silly and sentimental shots of friends and family, including one of her godfather, REM's Michael Stipe.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Frances and and Tony Hawk's son, Riley Hawk, were dating.

In a lengthy Instagram update posted Jan. 1, Frances, who took a year off from the app, shared what she's looking forward to in 2022 alongside a few photos from the last year, which included pics of Rily and his famous skateboarder father.

"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health. 2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy," she wrote. "Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self 🥂 happy new year 🎆."