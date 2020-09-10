'KUWTK': Kendall's Fight With Kylie Gets Physical -- And Involves Corey Gamble

On Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family heads to Palm Springs in the hopes of moving past a sister squabble -- but another fight threatens to derail the entire vacation.

Upset with her first viewing of the violent fight between Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian that unfolded last season on KUWTK, Kris Jenner summons all of her daughters and their kids to her home in the California desert. There, the elder sisters -- Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian in particular -- work on repairing their relationship, but tensions are high between Kendall and Kylie Jenner from the moment the makeup mogul arrives.

First, they have it out over their outfits for a sisters night out. Kendall is annoyed when she thinks "everyone bows down" to Kylie -- after her youngest sister borrows an outfit from Kourtney that Kendall had been hoping to wear. But it's not until the ride home from their wild night at a drag show that things get really out of hand.

The Jenner sisters pile into one car -- alongside Kris' beau, Corey Gamble -- to head back to Los Angeles, while Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris take another car back to the Palm Springs house. But they soon get a call from the other car, where Kylie and Kendall are screaming at each other, with Corey attempting to break things up.

As Kendall tells it, she asked Kylie to have the driver drop her off at her house before taking Kylie home. Kylie refused, and Corey backed her up. "And then Corey, on everything, said, 'F*** you,' and turned around," Kendall claims, tearfully recounting the situation. "That's when I started getting hysterical...[Kylie] like, smacked me or something, and so I came back at her and smacked her in the face. And then she took her heel and put it into my neck, so I started kicking her back. We got in a full fight."

Kim then receives a text from Kylie telling a similar story. "Kendall's been in a bad-ass mood all f***ing day. That s**t was crazy," she reads.

"I'm sure Kendall is saying many things to my family," Kylie tells the cameras in a confessional. "We're both very upset. I think there was a lot of miscommunication... Things just got very out of hand."

"I don't think I would have thought either of them were capable of taking it to that level with me," Kendall says in her own interview. "I just didn't ever see it needing to get to that point... I'm pretty offended and hurt by the situation. I feel super disrespected."

The previews for next week's show the feud continuing, with all the sisters getting involved. "Kendall and Kylie haven't fought like this in years," Kim remarks.

And caught in the middle is Kris, whose hopes for family reconciliation on the trip were dashed once again. "It really chips away at my soul when anybody in my family is in a bad place with one another, no matter how big or how small," she admits.

See more from the fight in the video below. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8pm PT/ET on E!.