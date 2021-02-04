'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Says Her Family Is 'Always Rooting' for Kourtney and Scott to Get Back Together

On Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family is wondering about the status of Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with ex Scott Disick -- so they set a parent trap!

After Scott and Kourtney spend a seemingly platonic night together at the family's vacation house, Kourtney's sisters, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner admit that they're still rooting for the exes -- and co-parents of kids Mason, Penelope and Reign -- to have a happy ending.

"I am Team 'Scourt,'" Kendall confesses to the cameras. "I think [Kourtney will] literally kill me for saying anything, but I am... I've known their relationship pretty much from the beginning, and you could just tell how much they loved each other."

"I think he would do it in two seconds," Khloe says of the possibility of the two getting back together. "I think he's waiting on her to make the first move."

"I just think she would be devastated if he had kids and a new family," Kim adds.

Kim and Khloe decide to set up a surprise dinner for Kourtney and Scott, under the guise of a family gathering at the family's Malibu vacation home, but when the pair shows up, they realize they've been duped and the dinner is just for the two of them.

"I think the family puts a lot of pressure on Kourtney more so than me, in regards to them wanting her to be back together with me," Scott admits to the cameras as he and Kourtney figure out what went down. "They just see two people who spend a lot of time together, do a lot of things with their children, so why can't we have a perfect family and a white picket fence? But it's just not that simple."

In the morning, Kim and Khloe return to the Malibu house to find Kourtney and Scott in bed together -- having set a romantic scene to turn the prank around on them.

"Dinner was very nice, but we're not back together," Kourtney says. "Maybe we're just getting back at you guys for meddling."

Her sisters, however, aren't so convinced. "I don't know if I believe that," Kim admits, sharing, "I'm rooting for them."

"I think we're all rooting for them," Khloe agrees. "Maybe they just need this time. And maybe they need even more time than right now. Who knows? But we're always rooting for them."

Both Kourtney and Scott have moved on to new relationships since the filming of KUWTK's 20th and final season. Scott made things Instagram official with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin in February, while Kourtney and Travis Barker went public with their relationship in January and have been sharing plenty of PDA in recent months.

However, as Scott said during the KUWTK premiere, no matter what happens in his and Kourtney's love lives, they'll always be there for each other, and for their kids.

"I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting that we have. Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have," he noted. "And I truly believe if the right person were to come along in Kourtney's life or my life, us having children and having this amazing relationship would only be a plus to the outsider."

See more on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the video below.