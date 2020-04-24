'KUWTK': Khloe Reveals Whether She'll Use Tristan Thompson to Fertilize Her Frozen Eggs

Khloe Kardashian went on an emotional roller coaster on Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians as she agonized over whether or not to simply freeze her eggs or use ex Tristan Thompson as a sperm donor to fertilize her eggs and freeze embryos instead.

After meeting with her fertility specialist, Dr. Wong, Khloe discovered that she's healthy and physically in a good place for an egg retrieval process.

"I might be able to freeze 25 eggs, but that doesn't mean any of them will end up healthy," Khloe shared in a solo interview. "The only way of having the knowledge that you have a strong embryo is if you mix egg and sperm together -- and if you're going to go through this process, you want to go through it with the best guarantee that it's going to be a success at the end of the day."

"What if you're 40 and you want to thaw your eggs and create embryos and they tell you, 'Ah! Well, all your eggs are bad!' It's like a tug of war and I don't really know what to do," she added.

"I've been doing hormone injections for about five days and the injection process has been fine," Khloe explained. "I don't know why, I'm like, 'Oh, OK, it's not that bad.'"

"I do have a sperm donor," Khloe said, as her sisters asked who he is and if they can see a photo. "Yeah, Tristan."

Khloe then said that while the process would be easier and probably "the smarter choice," it's also a bit "weird" since she and Tristan, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter True, are no longer together.

One of the biggest downsides is what would happen if Khloe were to get involved in a serious longterm relationship with another person and no longer wanted to use embryos fertlized with Tristan's genetic material.

"He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor," Khloe told Kendall and Kourtney. "But you never know. What if, in three years, I get married to someone and I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'"

After weighing all her options for days, the time came for the procedure and Khloe admitted that she's come to a decision -- at least for the time being.

"After talking with my sisters, I've decided that the eggs he does retrieve today, I'm going to freeze, and if I want, I can still dethaw them and put them with sperm. But I want to see how many eggs I have before I make that decision," Khloe explained. "Right now, Tristan and I are in this strange transitional period where we're figuring out boundaries, and it's just not the right time. But who knows? Maybe that could change one day."

Later, Khloe FaceTimed with Tristan and explained how the procedure went, revealing her decision to freeze her eggs. However, she left the door open for the fertilization option in the future.

"The whole egg retrieval process was really not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Dr. Wong retrieved 12 eggs, but he's very confident about five of them. The other seven are the ones that matured the slowest," Khloe revealed.

"The first five matured naturally on their own… those probably have the greatest chance of survival and are the strongest," she explained to Tristan. "So, I am thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval and this time making them embryos."

"I'm open to doing that and down for doing that," Tristan said, supportively. "At the end of the day, I want whatever is gonna make you feel comfortable and also makes you feel safest and everything, that's what I'm on board with… so however I can help. When I come out in the summertime I can do it and we can go from there."

Speaking directly with the KUWTK cameras, Khloe shared, "I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I'll feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in a freezer somewhere."

"I'm a firm believer in whatever is meant to be will be, and whatever God wants to happen will happen," Khloe added.

For more on Khloe's emotional egg-freezing journey, check out the video below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!