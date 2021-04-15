'KUWTK': Kris and Caitlyn Jenner Take a 'Huge Step' in Repairing Their Relationship

The former couple has been estranged following Caitlyn's transition and tell-all Vanity Fair interview -- the episode shows flashbacks to Kris sharing her hurt at some of her ex's quotes about their marriage and family -- but they were able to make some progress during the pandemic, thanks to Caitlyn's friend, Sophia Hutchins, reaching out to Kris for professional guidance.

"I can't believe Kris is on the phone with Caitlyn, almost like nothing has ever changed -- her manager hat's right back on," Scott Disick said in the episode as Kris offered Caitlyn and Sophia advice about starting up their own YouTube channel. "It's a huge step froward for their relationship. There was a time that they weren't even talking, let alone helping and dealing with work stuff...I'm curious if they're gonna be able to have a normal, stable working relationship again."

While Kris' daughters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian also questioned their mom's ability to move forward with Caitlyn earlier in the episode, they were happy to see her coming away from the interaction with a positive attitude.

"I'm just proud of my mom for reaching this place of growth where she can be super cordial with Caitlyn," Kim noted. "Maybe if it's just baby steps, she doesn't have to put the whole thing aside, but she's able to communicate and start that little relationship-building."

"I just want to be able to help somebody if they're hurting, or in any way need some inspiration," Kris shared while talking to Kim and Khloe at the family's Malibu vacation home, after Caitlyn posted her first "Cooking With Caitlyn" video. "And it's coming from my heart instead of somebody telling me to do it. You just want somebody to succeed, and she really does have a lot to say."

"Even though I can't make things magically better with us, I'm just here to be supportive and I just want her to be happy," Kris tells the cameras of her ex. "So I was really happy to offer some advice and encouragement over something that she's trying to do. I know it's gonna be really great."

Caitlyn spoke with ET last month, where she revealed that she would be making an appearance during KUWTK's 20th and final season.

"[The show] really brought my family very close together," she shared. "We went through a lot together. I think I had probably some of the best conversations with my kids on camera."

"A lot of times, you know, things happen and as a parent, you're going, 'Oh, I better talk to the kid about that,' and you just don't do it as quickly. You know, you kind of, it's uncomfortable, but with the show, you have to talk to them about it, like, right now, and so I think it really brought the family much closer."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!. See more on the final season in the video below.