'KUWTK': Scott Disick Asks Kourtney Kardashian for a 'Final Decision' About Their Romantic Future

After years of ups and downs and plenty of romantic drama, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick laid it all on the line in an intense personal conversation on Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After Scott admitted his jealousy over Kourtney flirting with the new lifeguard at the family's Malibu vacation home, and a family dinner in which sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian teased the two about getting married, the exes and co-parents sat down for a serious talk.

Scott opened up about his struggles during Kourtney's last relationship, and said he fears falling back into those feelings if he has to see her date someone new. "It's hard. It sucks," he admitted. "I'm OK with you doing whatever you want, if you can just make the final decision that you and I are never going to try to be a family again. Then I could move on, and I could deal with you being with other people."

Kourtney said she felt "a lot of pressure," from her sisters' comments and Scott's questions, saying, "I think it's a lot to take in, and I wasn't here to make any decisions." However, she did note of her relationship with Scott, "In my mind, we're always gonna be a family."

"I know that this isn't what Scott wants to hear, and I do appreciate his vulnerability in putting himself out there, but he always tries to put a lot of pressure on me, and I just don't really think that's fair," she told the cameras, but her ex was persistent.

"I don't want to give you an ultimatum and I don't want to push you. I don't want to make you anxious," Scott assured. "But you don't say no, and you leave this door open. So I have expectations in my mind, and they don't seem to ever get met. And I don't want to live in limbo for the rest of my life with you."

"I don't want to live in limbo either," Kourtney agreed, but she insisted Scott wasn't correct when he accused her of being lonely and wanting the same thing he does. "I feel like I'm happy right now."

"Well, I'm not," Scott replied. "I love you, so it's difficult."

Kourtney and Scott were together for over a decade, officially splitting in 2016. They share three kids: 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign.

"It seems like we do everything else together but the intimacy part," Scott explained in Thursday's episode, sharing his side. "That we leave for other people. And then those other people just get jealous of our relationship and feel like the only thing they have is the intimacy part."

However, Kourtney said that this is a conversation the exes have had before, and she's not ready to give Scott a new answer.

"[Scott] knows what would need to happen for this to even be a possibility, and certain things haven't happened that I've been very clear about," she noted. "My answer isn't gonna change unless his actions change. So I'm hesitant to have that conversation now."

As for Scott, he ultimately admitted, "I feel like for so many years and so long, I thought we would end up together. Now it's getting to a point where I'm not really sure if that's ever gonna happen again."

Both Kourtney and Scott have moved on to new relationships since the filming of KUWTK's 20th and final season. Scott made things Instagram official with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin in February, while Kourtney and Travis Barker went public with their relationship in January and have gotten "way more serious" in recent months.

However, as Scott said during this season's KUWTK premiere, no matter what happens in his and Kourtney's love lives, they'll always be there for each other, and for their kids.

"I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting that we have. Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have," he noted. "And I truly believe if the right person were to come along in Kourtney's life or my life, us having children and having this amazing relationship would only be a plus to the outsider."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E! See more on the final season in the video below.