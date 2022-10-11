Kyle Richards Praises 'Maternal' Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Always There for Me' (Exclusive)

A friendship built over decades! Kyle Richards has nothing but love and gratitude for her Halloween franchise co-star and friend, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Richards walked the red carpet at the premiere of Halloween Ends at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the end of the horror trilogy, and how her relationship with Curtis has evolved throughout their years together.

"My core memories from all these movies really is Jamie," Richards reflected. "You know, our relationship has grown over these years. That's the best part of this to come out these movies for me."

According to Richards, their friendship extends beyond the set, to the point where Curtis even reached out after seeing a trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsreunion special -- in which Richards has some emotional moments.

"She did she call me really early in the morning, because we wake up really early, and she said, 'I'm really upset. I saw the trailer for The Real Housewives reunion,' and she said, 'I cried,'" Richards recalled. "And she gave me a pep talk. You know, she's like, 'You're a beautiful person. You're this and that,' just going on and on and on, and it really meant a lot to me. Because, it was tough, you know?"

According to Curtis -- who also spoke with ET at Tuesday's premiere -- the celebrated actress said she "was very upset" when she saw the preview, "Because Kyle was genuinely upset and I really like Kyle Richards."

While Curtis said she admittedly does not watch the show, she called "out of real concern."

"That was a level of stress and upset that you wanna see in a horror movie out of her, not in a reality TV show, and so, that was important to me," Curtis added.

Richards explained that their relationship is "sisterly" now.

"But she's always, since she was a teenager, been so maternal," added Richards -- who first appeared alongside Curtis on screen in the original Halloween in 1978, and reunited with her for Halloween Kills in 2021. "She's always had that, you know, maternal side to her. So, [our friendship] is a little bit of everything."

"I share a lot with Jamie, and she's always there for me," Richards added. "I really appreciate that, and I trust her advice."

As for the new rebooted Halloween franchise coming to a close with Halloween Ends, Richards admitted the experience was somewhat bittersweet.

"It's sad, but its also very exciting," she shared. "I just cant believe that, here we are, all these years together. I'm so grateful to the fans. They keep wanting to see these movies and love these characters so much."

Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.