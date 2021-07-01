Kylie Jenner Announces Kylie Cosmetics Relaunch With Clean, Vegan Formulas

Kylie Jenner has exciting news for her beauty business. The 23-year-old star announced Kylie Cosmetics is relaunching on July 15 with new clean, vegan formulas and updated packaging. The company will also launch a new direct-to-consumer website where fans can shop both Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

Jenner shared a pic from the new campaign on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Everything is clean and vegan, and I can't wait for you guys to try these new formulas!"

"I’m so thankful to all of you who have been on this journey with me, and can’t wait to take you into the new chapter of Kylie Cosmetics," she added.

According to the brand, the updated formulas have been made without animal oils, parabens, gluten and more than 1,600 potentially harmful and irritating ingredients. The new collection will feature lip kits, high glosses, matte liquid lipsticks, lip liners, lip blushes and gel eyeliners. The relaunch is also bringing back original fan favorites in the new formulations such as the Leo Lip Kit, which launched in 2016 for Jenner's first-ever birthday collection.

Kylie Cosmetics

"I’m so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan,” Jenner said in the press release. "Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance. My new lip kit has 8-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing. I’m excited for everyone to try the new products."

Kylie Cosmetics started in 2015 with lip kits. The social media star's beauty brand quickly expanded and helped catapult Jenner to become the youngest self-made billionaire. Jenner sold 51 percent of the Kylie Cosmetics company to beauty giant Coty in 2019 for $600 million.

Check back to shop the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics on July 15.