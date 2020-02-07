Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Touching New Tattoo in Honor of Her Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is sporting some new ink in honor of her and Travis Scott's 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The 22-year-old mom showcased her tiny new tattoo in a recent Instagram Story.

The ink is located on the inside of her forearm and reads, "4:43." Fans quickly noticed that this is the exact time that Stormi was born on Feb. 1 at 4:43 p.m.

This isn't the only tattoo Kylie has in her daughter's honor. Back in 2019, Kylie and Travis got matching "Stormi" tattoos on their arms, which were done at the rapper's birthday party.

The mother-daughter duo recently posed together in a touching at-home photo shoot for Vogue Czechoslovakia as they continue to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie also recently debuted her new hair color. Watch the clip below for more: