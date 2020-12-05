Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Chanting 'Patience' in Candy Challenge Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Week

Stormi Webster has more will power than most people in quarantine! The precious 2-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took on a very hard Candy Challenge and came out victorious.

Kylie captured the adorable moment on her Instagram, sharing the video of herself setting a bowl of candy in front of her toddler.

"You can only have three of them. I'm going to give you three of them," Kylie begins as Stormi starts lunging toward the bowl. "But wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back. I'm going to go to the bathroom."

Kylie then leaves the room, but her camera continues filming Stormi as she waits for the makeup mogul to return.

At one point Stormi leans in close and says, "Ooo, chocolates!" but then she sits back, chanting, "Patience, patience."

When Kylie returns, Stormi jumps up and squeals for joy as her mom hands her three chocolates.

Kylie's friends and family were impressed by the little girl's self control. Her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, commented, "OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint."

Chrissy Teigen agreed that her kids would struggle with the challenge, adding, "OK, oh my god this is SO SWEET. I gotta try with Miles. I know Luna won’t but Miles, it’s over."

Scott Disick's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, wrote, "Omg! I just love her so much." Hailey Bieber added, "I’m crying... she’s soooooooo precious 😩😩❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Stormi recently crashed her rapper dad's Instagram Live. Watch the clip below for more: