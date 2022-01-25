Lacey Chabert Shares 5-Year-Old Daughter's Reaction to Discovering She's Gretchen Wieners in 'Mean Girls'

Lacey Chabert's 5-year-old daughter just found out her famous mother played Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, and her reaction was so fetch!

During an appearance Tuesday on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 39-year-old actress was asked if her daughter, Julia, had seen the iconic 2004 comedy starring herself, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams. Turns out, Julia has, in fact, seen some snippets, prompting the 5-year-old to confront her mother about it.

"Well, she [Julia] is only 5 but I did come home from work one day and my husband was like, 'Yeah, we watched a few scenes from it,'" Chabert explained. "I'm like, 'Okay.' She goes, 'Mommy, I didn't know you were Gretchen Wieners. Did you know that was your name.'"

The story had Clarkson damn near in tears from all the laughter. "It's so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth," quipped Chabert, who also revealed her daughter's obsessed with unboxing videos on YouTube.

Chabert also shared another sweet story that involved her long history with the Hallmark channel.

"We passed a Hallmark card store and she goes, 'Oh, look mommy, there's your crown," said Chabert who has appeared in dozens of Hallmark movies. "I was like, 'OK.'"

Back in November 2020, Chabert told ET she had a pretty good idea what she thinks her Mean Girls character would be doing in 2020.

"I feel like Gretchen is running the toaster strudel empire and she probably ended marrying Jason [played by Daniel DeSanto] and they probably have like six babies," Chabert said with a laugh.

Just a month prior, the cast came together for a special reunion that aimed to increase voter turn out and awareness. The reunion stirred long-standing questions among fans about a possible future sequel, and Chabert said it's not impossible.

"We didn't talk about it in the reunion, but I think I know most of us would definitely entertain that thought," Chabert told ET at the time. "I mean, playing Gretchen was one of the most fun characters I've ever played."