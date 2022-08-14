Lady A's Charles Kelley Thanks Fans For Support While He's on Sobriety Journey

Charles Kelley is feeling the love from his fans! Following his announcement that the Lady A tour would be postponed while he works on his sobriety, the 40-year-old singer shared a message with his fans.

“I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety,” the “Need You Now” singer wrote.

He continued, “Y’alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks. I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year. Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won’t take for granted. ⁣ I’m grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.⁣ Love, Charles.”

Along with the message, Kelley shared a selfie of him, his wife, Cassie and their 6-year-old son, Ward. Earlier this month, Lady A -- which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood -- announced that they will postpone their Request Line Tour while Kelley embarks on “a journey to sobriety.”

"Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," the statement read. "We are a band, but more importantly... we're a family. We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It's early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We're grateful for your patience."

The group said they planned to hit the road in 2023.

Lady A’s announcement came following the release of their collaboration “Told You I Could Drink” with Breland. At the time, Kelley poked fun at the title of their song. "Ironic since I stopped drinking haha,” the singer wrote in the comments under the song’s reveal.

Breland hit the comments with a laughing emoji to explain, "'Could' in the title is past tense anyway."