Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK Team Up for Dance Track 'Sour Candy'

Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK have a sweet treat for their fans! On Thursday, the singer and the K-pop group released the fun, upbeat track, "Sour Candy," that is sure to get fans up on their feet.

The women of BLACKPINK start out the song, before Gaga joins in on the chorus and declares, "I'm hard on the outside / But if you give me time / Then I could make time for your love."

The long-awaited electric song with Gaga and BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisamark mark the women's first time collaborating.

Gaga promoted her highly-anticipated album on Wednesday by sporting a custom-made mask on Instagram. The hot pink mask featured spikes and the album title written in graffiti-style.

