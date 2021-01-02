Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Are Releasing a New Album That They Worked on After His Alzheimer's Diagnosis

In the profile, it was revealed that Gaga and Bennett recorded a follow-up album to 2014's Cheek to Cheek between 2018 and 2020, while he was privately dealing with his diagnosis.

The follow-up album to Cheek to Cheek suffered several delays due to Gaga's jam-packed few years and the COVID-19 pandemic. It is due to be released in the spring and the knowledge that Bennett cannot participate in press for the album partly led to the family's decision to go public with his diagnosis.

“I wanted to check with her to make sure she was cool,” Bennett's son, Danny, said of asking Gaga about their decision to go public with his diagnosis, “because she watches his back all the time. She was like, ‘Absolutely, it's just another gift that he can give to the world.’“

18x-GRAMMY winner @ItsTonyBennett is battling Alzheimer's disease. His family revealed his 4-year battle in an @AARP article.

@GayleKing spoke w/ his wife, Susan Benedetto, who says music still plays a major role in his life & why the family decided to share his diagnosis now. pic.twitter.com/taSobf8mLd — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 1, 2021

Bennett's wife, Susan, also spoke about Gaga during a CBS This Morning interview, revealing that the GRAMMY winner knew about Bennett's diagnosis while they were recording the album.

She added that Bennett "most definitely" remembers his duet partner, saying, "Gaga is hard to forget."

The family noted that this could be Bennett's final album.