Lady Gaga Carried SZA's Dress After Losing to Her at the GRAMMYs

Fans of Lady Gaga's know her as Mother Monster, but there's a new title just as fitting: Queen of Kindness.

After sweetly supporting Liza Minelli as they presented together at the 2022 Oscars a week ago, Gaga proved she is far from a sore loser when it came time for the winner of Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at the 2022 GRAMMYs to be announced.

The statue went to her fellow nominees, Doja Cat and SZA, for "Kiss Me More." After falling out of a bed and injuring her ankle days earlier, SZA made her way to the stage on crutches -- with a bit of extra help from Gaga. Since SZA was sporting a Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a tulle train trailing behind her, Gaga dotingly picked the train up off the floor and carried it as SZA headed to the mic in high heels. While it was the duo's shining moment, the "Love for Sale" singer has also earned some praise for helping out her fellow artist.

"When Lady Gaga helps out a fellow Queen," one tweet read. "We need more of this!"

Another fan echoed, "That is what sisterhood and a heart of good looks like."

Not to fret -- Gaga ended up taking home some GRAMMY gold of her own as well, having won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Love for Sale, which brought her career total to 13 statues. The star also dazzled on the GRAMMY stage with a medley performance in emotional tribute to her musical partner, Tony Bennett, who has been battling Alzheimer's disease. "I love you, Tony," she declared at the end. "We miss you."

"I won my thirteenth Grammy last night, and I cried just like the first time I won for 'Just Dance,'" she later wrote on Instagram. "Tony and I are so grateful for this honor. I was so proud to be a part of such a beautiful community of musicians where so many people were rewarded for their artistry. Congratulations to everyone for all the awards, performances, and for your devotion to music. And thank you for that standing ovation! You truly lifted my spirits on a night where I truly missed my friend—he would have been so happy that in 2022 everyone stood up for Jazz! I love you!! 🎼🎺💋 and thank you to @topostudiony for hand making this beautiful 👗 for me 🥰."

Meanwhile, ET spoke to SZA backstage at the GRAMMYs about her injury.

"It sounds foolish but I fell out the bed, but when you're already asleep, your cognitive function is not where it should be, so I couldn't catch myself the way I should," she explained. "I'm clumsy."

When it came to having to walk onstage to accept her GRAMMY in heels, she noted, "It's just the power of God and I was trying to get there because I didn't want Doja to miss out on her moment either, so I was just trying to get there, trying to hold the place."