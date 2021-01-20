Lady Gaga Delivers Emotional National Anthem Performance at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

On a historic day in America, Lady Gaga was front and center singing the national anthem at the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old GRAMMY winner -- clad in a navy blue top, red flowy skirt and black gloves -- wowed with her emotional cover of the iconic song, performing on the steps of the Capitol as Biden, Harris, their families and many more proudly looked on. She was accompanied by the United States Marine Band.

Watch her performance below.

Following the performance, Gaga took to Twitter to explain the symbolism of the gold dove carrying an olive branch that she wore for the event. "May we all make peace with each other," she tweeted.

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Gaga previously performed the national anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl. She went on to be the Super Bowl headliner the following year.

Prior to her performance, Gaga tweeted, "Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga."

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

The Oscar winner also gushed about the opportunity to perform at the inauguration on Instagram, writing, "I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! 💙"

The singer previously campaigned for Biden and Harris, even performing at one of Biden's rallies the night before the election.

Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed at the inauguration, while many other stars are lined up for the televised special Celebrating America later in the evening.