Lady Gaga Hits 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet as Only She Can

Lady Gaga knows how to make a red carpet entrance -- and Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception!

The triple-threat star descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing a look that once again solidified her place as one of the most fashion forward celebrities of all time.

Gaga stunned in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black silk one-shoulder gown with a sweeping white train wrapped around the column skirt. She opted for Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the occasion, wearing a necklace and earrings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At this year's GRAMMYs, Gaga was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo for her and Tony Bennett's song, "I Get A Kick Out Of You." Meanwhile, their album, Love For Sale, took home the GRAMMY for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and was also nominated for Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album and Non-Classical. She attended the event with her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

Gaga also performed at the GRAMMYs, marking her first time doing so since 2019. Gaga broke down in tears after Bennett introduced her. Bennett has retired from performing amid his battle with Alzheimer's disease.

For more coverage of music's biggest night, keep checking back with ETonline.