Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Chrissy Teigen Meet National Guards People in D.C. Ahead of Inauguration

They might be A-listers, but Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Chrissy Teigen all wanted their pictures with some real-life heroes. The three stars are all in Washington D.C. for Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' Inauguration Day when they met and posed with groups of national guardsmen and women, who are in place to protect the Capitol building ahead of the historic occasion.

Gaga, who is performing the national anthem at the inauguration, was photographed in all white, meeting a group of soldiers as she left her rehearsal. She later posted a photo of herself inside the Capitol, writing, "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Lopez, who is also performing at the swearing-in ceremony, posted a sweet video of her taking a selfie with the military servicemen and women. In the clip, she holds out the phone before the group poses for a pic, asking, "Are we all in?"

"What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. 🇺🇸" Lopez captioned the clip. "Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans. ❤️💙 #inauguration2021."

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are also in town. Legend will be performing during the televised special Celebrating America. The couple and their two children were in D.C. when a wrong turn led them to a group of national guardsmen and women, according to Teigen.

"We got lost on the way to soundcheck but stumbled across these literal f**king heroes!!" the model captioned several photos, which included herself and Legend posing with the soldiers.

In addition to Lopez and Gaga, Garth Brooks will also perform at the swearing-in ceremony.

Then on Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, there will be performances by Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Katy Perry, John Legend, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.