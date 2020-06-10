x
Lady Gaga Leads 2020 MTV EMA Nominations -- See the Full List!

The 2020 MTV EMA nominations are here! Lady Gaga leads the pack with seven nominations in categories including Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Video. BTS and Justin Bieber follow, with both having scored five nods in categories including Best Fans and Best Pop.

Adding to the fun this year are three new categories: Best Latin, Video for Good, and Best Virtual Live. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Voting for the awards is now open at mtvema.com and will run through Nov. 2. This year's show will air globally Nov. 8 on MTV.

Keep scrolling for the full list of nominees for the 2020 MTV EMAs.

Best Video

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted" 
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" 
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa" 
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" 
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" 

Best Artist

Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – "Dynamite"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar" 
Dua Lipa – "Don’t Start Now" 
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" 
DaBaby ft.. Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar" 
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa" 
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – "I’m Ready"

Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

Best New

BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
David Guetta & Sia – "Let’s love" 
Demi Lovato - "I Love Me"
H.E.R. – "I Can’t Breathe"
Jorja Smith – "By Any Means"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

Best Push

AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

The 2020 MTV EMAs will air globally on MTV on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

