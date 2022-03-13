Lady Gaga Stuns in Striking Gown on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Lady Gaga knows how to turn up the heat on any red carpet she graces.

The 35-year-old singer and actress stunned at this years' Critics Choice Awards rocking a revealing, plunging black and gold Gucci gown on the red carpet outside the The Savoy Hotel in London.

The House of Gucci star wore her hair up and in retro-curls that continued to give the classic Hollywood vibe she rocked hours before at this year's BAFTA Awards, and rocked Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet, from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

This year's Critics Choice Awards come on the heels of the BAFTA Awards, which is why many of the nominees attended at the ceremony in London. Gaga's BAFTA outfit was equally striking -- an emerald green velvet and silk taffeta evening gown by Ralph Lauren. The intricate outfit took 150 hours to make by hand, using 50 meters of both velvet and silk taffeta.

Gaga styled her hair to match, rocking soft sideswept waves that were a call to carpets of the past. She paired the floor length gown with an emerald and diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co., adding green tourmaline and diamond earrings, as well as a bracelet and ring from the same set. She also carried a small purse in the same color, playfully holding it out for photos to show off the bag's fringe details.

Gaga is nominated at this years' Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress for her role in House of Gucci.

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards air live on Sunday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET, 4 p.m PT on The CW and TBS.