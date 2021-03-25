Lady Gaga’s Mom Cynthia Germanotta Says They're ‘On the Path to Healing’ Following Dognapping

Lady Gaga's mom, Cynthia Germanotta, is opening up about how her daughter is doing after her frightening dognapping. It appears that the songstress and her loved ones are still recovering emotionally from the horrifying incident.

"Under the circumstances, everyone is doing as well as we can," Germanotta said while sitting down with Fox 5's Good Day New York on Thursday to talk about her Born This Way foundation's ongoing efforts to provide mental health assistance to people who need help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Germonatta went on to say that they are all "on the path to healing!"

Gaga's dog walker and friend, Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking three of the singer's dogs back in February. Her dog Asia managed to escape and was later recovered by police.

However her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were kidnapped and later returned to authorities.

Fischer, meanwhile, was hospitalized for his injuries but has been recovering.

While speaking with ET before the dogs' return, Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, said he was praying "that the dogs are safe and that they don't experience any harm, and we thank God that Ryan is going to be OK. We hope that we get through this and everyone can put this behind them."

"It's unfortunate that these guys are down on their luck and they needed money, but to shoot someone for dogs is really a disgusting act," he added. "The entire family is keeping in touch."

Gaga, meanwhile, called Fischer a "hero."

The actress was in Italy at the time of the incident working with Adam Driver and Al Pacino on the set of House Of Gucci.

