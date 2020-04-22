Lady Gaga's New Album 'Chromatica' Will Feature Ariana Grande, Elton John and More

Lady Gaga just got her Little Monsters so excited for Chromatica!

The 34-year-old singer released the tracklist for her upcoming sixth studio album via social media on Wednesday, and needless to say, fans went wild for a million reasons.

Gaga's post reveals there are a number of surprise artists featured on the album, including Ariana Grande (track No. 4, "Rain on Me"), BLACKPINK (track No. 10, "Sour Candy") and Elton John (track No. 14, "Sine From Above"). She also tagged producer BloodPop in the photo, causing a frenzy in the comments section.

See the full tracklist below:

1. "Chromatica I"

2. "Alice"

3. "Stupid Love"

4. "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande

5. "Free Woman"

6. "Fun Tonight"

7. "Chromatica II"

8. "911"

9. "Plastic Doll"

10. "Sour Candy" with BLACKPINK

11. "Enigma"

12. "Replay"

13. "Chromatica III"

14. "Sine From Above" with Elton John

15. "1000 Doves"

16. "Babylon"

Gaga's post comes just a few weeks after she announced that Chromatica's release date would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to tell you that, after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon," she shared in a lengthy statement to fans. "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic."

"I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together," she continued. "I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I'm still planning to share with all of you very soon."

