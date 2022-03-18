LaKevia Jackson, Mother of Young Thug's Child, Shot and Killed at Bowling Alley

LaKevia Jackson, the mother of rapper Young Thug's 14-year-old son, Kyvion Jackson, has died after an apparent dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta, Georgia. She was 31.

According to Anthony W. Grant of the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Metro Fun Center on Thursday, March 17, around 10:50 p.m. ET.

"On scene officers found a deceased adult female with multiple gunshot wounds. Atlanta Police Homicide detectives responded and began their investigation," Grant tells ET in a statement. "Preliminary information indicates that the incident began with a dispute over a bowling ball which escalated to gunfire. The investigation is continuing. Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light."

CBS 46 in Atlanta reports that in a press conference on Friday, police said they would not be releasing the identity or details about the suspected shooter, but believe they are close to an arrest based on ballistic and surveillance evidence, along with witness testimony, gathered from the scene.

"This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball," APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. "We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible. We know who you are so go ahead and turn yourself in."

I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson's mom.She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowlingalley,a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.Her mom gave me this pic. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eycEb1lhOe — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 18, 2022

The local news affiliate also spoke with LaKevia’s mother, Sherina Jackson, who said her daughter was attending her best friend’s birthday party when she was shot leaving the bowling alley.

"I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby. ...I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said, 'She’s not breathing!'" Sherina said. "I lost my baby all over a bowling ball."

According to CBS46, Young Thug, who was born Jeffrey Lamar Williams, and LaKevia met before he was famous at an apartment complex while she was attending South Atlanta High School and living with her mother.