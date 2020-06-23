'Last Chance U' Announces Final Season and Upcoming Spinoff About College Basketball

Last Chance U is returning this summer for a fifth and final season about the world of college football before the series launches a new spinoff about basketball.

Directed by Greg Whitelely, who was behind the hit docuseries Cheer, Last Chance U will follow the lives of the Laney College JUCO football team as they attempt to defend their 2018 national championship. According to Netflix, “the Laney players must overcome injuries, road blocks, and the pressure to prove themselves once again. This season, set in the heart of Oakland, California, provides a rich backdrop, showing how the culture and community has shaped this program, team and their outlook on the game of football.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland,” Whiteley said in a statement to ET. “With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we’re excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball.”

Set for 2021, Last Chance U: Basketball will follow the basketball team at East Los Angeles Community College during their 2019-2020 season.

The return of Last Chance U comes six months after Cheer, which premiered in January. In similar fashion to the football-centric series, the six-part documentary followed the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team as they prepared for the annual National Cheerleading Championship.

While a second season is not confirmed, Whiteley previously told ET that “the world of cheer is a big one and there’s lots to cover that we didn’t get to,” hinting that there could be more to come in the future.

Last Chance U season five premieres July 28, 2020; Last Chance U: Basketball will premiere in 2021.