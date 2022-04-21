'Late Show' Cancels Episode After Stephen Colbert Tests Positive for COVID-19

Stephen Colbert has called in sick to work. On Thursday, it was announced that the upcoming episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert would be canceled because the late-night host tested positive for COVID-19.

"As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd," read a statement released via Twitter. Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney were set to be on Thursday night's show along with Veep star Matt Walsh.

Colbert also sent a message to fans, assuring them that he's doing OK. "Yep! I tested positive for COVID, but basically I’m feeling fine -- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted," the 57-year-old comedian wrote. "Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman."

Instead of Bateman, CBS will air a repeat episode featuring Josh Brolin and a performance by The Who.

Colbert is one of the last late-night hosts to come down with COVID. Jimmy Kimmel announced that he had the virus late last year, while James Corden, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers all got it in January.