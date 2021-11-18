Latin GRAMMY Awards 2021 Winners List

The Latin GRAMMY Awards were a night to remember!

The biggest acts in Latin music are reunited at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday to celebrate another year of hit records and songs.

Heading into the night, Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo led with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year -- and took home quite a few. Juan Luis Guerra followed with six nods, with Spanish artist C. Tangana receiving five, and Bad Bunny and Tainy both nominated for four.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Record of the Year

“Talvez,” Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso

Album of the Year

“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Song of the Year

“Patria y Vida,” Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo and Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

Best New Artist

Juliana Velásquez

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Privé,” Juan Luis Guerra

Best Pop Song

“Vida De Rico,” Édgar Barrera and Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

“Tattoo (Remix),” Rauw Alejandro and Camilo

Best Reggaeton Performance

“Bichota,” Karol G

Best Urban Music Album

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

“Booker T,” Bad Bunny and Marco Daniel Borrero, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

Best Urban Song

“Patria Y Vida,” Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo and Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky)

Best Rock Album

“El Pozo Brillante,” Vicentico

Best Rock Song

“Ahora 1,” Vicentico, songwriter (Vicentico)

Best Pop/Rock Album

“Origen,” Juanes

Best Pop/Rock Song

“Hong Kong,” Alizzz, Andrés Calamaro, Jorge Drexler, Víctor Martínez and C. Tangana, songwriters (C. Tangana and Andrés Calamaro)

Best Alternative Music Album

“Calambre,” Nathy Peluso

Best Alternative Song

“Nominao,” Alizzz, Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana, songwriters (C. Tangana and Jorge Drexler)

Best Salsa Album

“Salsa Plus!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

Best Cumbia/Vallento Album

“Las Locuras Mías,” Silvestre Dangond

Best Merengue/Bachata Album

“Es Merengue ¿Algún Problema?,” Sergio Vargas

Best Traditional Tropical Album

“Cha Cha Chá: Homenaje A Lo Tradicional,” Alain Pérez, Issac Delgado y Orquesta Aragón

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

“Brazil305,” Gloria Estefan

Best Tropical Song

“Dios Así Lo Quiso,” Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Marrufo and Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra)

Best Singer-Songwriter Album

“Seis,” Mon Laferte

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

“A Mis 80’s,” Vicente Fernández

Best Banda Album

“Nos Divertimos Logrando Lo Imposible,” Grupo Firme

Best Tejano Album

“Pa’ la Pista y Pa’l Pisto, Vol. 2,” El Plan

Best Norteño Album

“Al Estilo Rancherón,” Los Dos Carnales

“Volando Alto,” Palomo

Best Regional Song

“Aquí Abajo,” Edgar Barrera, René Humberto Lau Ibarra and Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)

Best Instrumental Album

“Toquinho e Yamandu Costa - Bachianinha - (Live at Rio Montreux Jazz Festival),” Toquinho and Yamandu Costa

Best Folk Album

“Ancestras,” Petrona Martinez

Best Tango Album

“Tinto Tango Plays Piazzolla,” Tinto Tango

Best Flamenco Album

“Un Nuevo Universo,” Pepe De Lucía

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

“Voyager,” Iván Melon Lewis

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)

“Ya Me Vi,” Aroddy

Best Portuguese Language Christian Album

“Seguir Teu Coração,” Anderson Freire

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album

“Cor,” Anavitória

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album

“Álbum Rosa,” A Cor Do Som

Best Samba/Pagode Album

“Sempre Se Pode Sonhar,” Paulinho Da Viola

Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album

“Canções d’Além Mar,” Zeca Baleiro

Best Sertaneja Music Album

“Tempo de Romance,” Chitãozinho e Xororó

Best Portuguese Language Roots Album

“Arraiá Da Veveta,” Ivete Sangalo

Best Portuguese Language Song

“Lisboa,” Ana Caetano & Paulo Novaes, songwriters (Anavitória e Lenine)

Best Latin Children’s Album

“Tu Rockcito Filarmónico,” Tu Rockcito y Orquesta Filarmónica De Medellín

Best Classical Album

“Latin American Classics,” Kristhyan Benitez; Jon Feidner, album producer

Best Classical Contemporary Composition

“Music From Cuba And Spain, Sierra: Sonata Para Guitarra,” Roberto Sierra, composer (Manuel Barrueco)

Best Arrangement

“Ojalá Que Llueva Café (Versión Privé),” Juan Luis Guerra, arranger (Juan Luis Guerra)

Best Recording Package

“Colegas,” Ana Gonzalez, art director (Gilberto Santa Rosa)

“El Madrileño,” Orlando Aispuro Meneses, Daniel Alanís, Alizzz, Rafa Arcaute, Josdán Luis Cohimbra Acosta, Miguel De La Vega, Máximo Espinosa Rosell, Alex Ferrer, Luis Garcié, Billy Garedella, Patrick Liotard, Ed Maverick, Beto Mendonça, Jaime Navarro, Alberto Pérez, Nathan Phillips, Harto Rodríguez, Jason Staniulis and Federico Vindver, engineers; Delbert Bowers, Alex Ferrer, Jaycen Joshua, Nineteen85, Lewis Pickett, Alex Psaroudakis and Raül Refree, mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (C. Tangana)

Producer of the Year

Edgar Barrera

Best Short Form Music Video

“Un Amor Eterno,” Marc Anthony

Best Long Form Music Video

“Entre Mar Y Palmeras,” Juan Luis Guerra