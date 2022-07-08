Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Trashes Mama June and Refuses to Let Sister Alana Live With Her (Exclusive)

Mama June's move to Georgia to be closer to her daughters isn't panning out the way she imagined. In ET's exclusive clip of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon doesn't hold back when sharing how she feels about June.

The one-and-a-half minute clip begins with Pumpkin ranting to sister Jessica in a car about how June promised her things would be different, but she's yet to see a change in her. She then slams June for even thinking Pumpkin would let Alana "Honey Boo Boo" -- who has been living with Pumpkin and Pumpkin's husband, Joshua Efird -- move in with June and her new boyfriend, Justin.

"How the f*ck does she think I'm going to let Alana move over there and I don't know that dude," Pumpkin says to Jessica. "Either way, b*tch, she would never move in with you because you've made poor f*cking choices as a mother."

Pumpkin then rattles off more reasons June should know Alana wouldn't move back in with her. "You act like a f*cking 15-year-old who still wants to go out and party and blow money here and there on the most stupid f*cking sh*t," she adds. "Like, you've wasted all this money, like, what about the [money] it takes to take care of Alana?"

In a confessional, Pumpkin shares her frustration that June has only mentioned Alana's name when it comes to moving in with her. "How about ask how she's doing, ask how she's doing in school, ask her if she needs anything," she says. "I mean mama may be sober now, but she's still a selfish a**hole."

The clip then returns to the car where Jessica and Pumpkin discuss how they aren't supportive of June's relationship with Justin, whom June secretly married in March.

In last week's episode, June explained that she feels Justin is different than anyone else she's dated and thinks their relationship is equal.

"People might think I'm moving too fast," she shared. "One, I've known Justin, we were friends, we got to know each other, we both needed a fresh, new start. Justin isn't like the other people before him. For once, I'm 1,000% happy. It's really nice."

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.