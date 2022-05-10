'Law & Order,' 'Organized Crime' Renewed at NBC

The flagship series, which returned to television in February for its 21st installment, has been picked up for season 22, while the Christopher Meloni-led Organized Crime will return for season 3, the network announced Tuesday. They join the previously renewed Law & Order: SVU, which was picked up through season 24.

“The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming at NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. “It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

"Dreams do come true,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

Law & Order relaunched earlier this year after more than a decade off the air. It returns Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson as Jack McCoy and Kevin Bernard, respectively, and welcomed Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi to the cast.

Organized Crime returns Meloni as Elliot Stabler and also stars Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson.

