Lea DeLaria Pokes Fun at Comparisons to 'And Just Like That' Character Che Diaz, Cynthia Nixon Reacts

Are Big Boo and Che Diaz long lost relatives? Comedian and Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria is having fun with the recent comparisons she's received to the buzzed-about And Just Like Thatcharacter Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez).

Che is a non-binary comedian and podcast host who has won the heart of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), prompting lots of internet talk around the role. The character has short black hair with the sides of their head shaved, just like DeLaria.

Leon Bennett/WireImage and Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

DeLaria took to TikTok, captioning a funny video, writing, "This is a public service announcement 🚨 I am not Che Diaz!"

In the clip, DeLaria faces the camera, declaring, "Just want to put it out there. I'm not Che Diaz. Thank you for your time."

Despite her declaration, not everyone was buying it.

Nixon, whose character, Miranda, falls for Che on the new series, commented on the post, "You are, in my heart 😘."

Other commenters weren't convinced either.

"Okay but have we ever seen you & Che Diaz in the same room AT THE SAME TIME?!?!" one wrote.

Another wrote, "You're not? But, I had plans to attend your comedy concert. 😄"

For more from the Sex and the City reboot, watch the clip below: