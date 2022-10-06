Lea Michele Reunites With 'Glee' Co-Star Darren Criss Backstage at 'Funny Girl'

Darren Criss watched her former Glee co-star, Lea Michele, perform “Don’t Rain On My Parade’ … again.

On Wednesday, the actress, who currently plays Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, shared a picture of her, Criss and his wife, Mia, backstage after the show and joked about the amount of times her former co-star has seen her perform the song.

“The amount of times this guy has seen me sing Don’t Rain On My Parade 😂 I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss ❤️,” she captioned the picture.

Michele, 36, performed the song -- originally sung by Barbra Streisand -- as her character, Rachel Berry, on season 1 of the hit show. Michele also belted out the tune briefly during the Glee live tour.

At Wednesday's performance, Michele also had the support of designer Michael Kors and Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mika.

The actress took the stage for the first time as Fanny Brice on Sept. 6 following Beanie Feldstein's exit. Since then, Michele has gotten rave reviews for her performance, along with with praise from another former Glee co-star, Jane Lynch, who previously appeared in the production as Mrs. Brice.

After her departure, Lynch spoke to ET about Michele’s role, and reminisced on the Glee episode where her character walked out while Michele’s character sang a song from the musical.

"She’s gonna be great, I hear she’s killing it,” Lynch told ET. “And this is a role of a lifetime for her. She’s gonna be great.”

During her run in Funny Girl, Michele has received support from a host of stars including Drew Barrymore, Ryan Murphy, Jonathan Groff and Zachary Quinto.