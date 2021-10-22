Leah McSweeney 'Definitely' Wants to Return to 'RHONY' After 'Weird' Season 13 (Exclusive)

Leah McSweeney hopes to hang onto her apple for at least one more season on The Real Housewives of New York City.

"Of course, I think I would definitely [come back], absolutely, because I really wouldn't want the last season to be the way I went out, just because it was a weird season with COVID and everything," the Married to the Mob designer tells ET. Season 13 of the Bravo hit was maligned by fans, who took issue with everything from how the ladies handled the pandemic, to conversations surrounding race making it to the forefront of the show.

"I think RHONY's definitely coming back," Leah notes. "Who's gonna be a part of it, I have no idea. And when it's coming back? I don't know."

The 39-year-old says she's "cool with everybody" and has "moved on" from any issues she had during filming (and the airing) of the season, despite the fact that the cast didn't get a reunion -- a first for the series. Leah sported one of her options for the reunion to the release party for Bravo's tell-all book on the franchise, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People That Lived It, where ET spoke with her on Tuesday.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Tabloids reports surfaced in the days after the party that things were tense between Eboni K. Williams, RHONY's newest 'Wife and the show's first Black cast member, and the rest of the ensemble. Some fans previously picked up on the fact that Eboni and Leah seemed to not be as close as they were at the start of the season.

"I honestly haven't talked to her, haven't seen her, haven't heard too much from her," Leah admits when asked about the state of their friendship. "I think she was traveling? But everything's OK." (For what it's worth, Eboni echoed the sentiment when speaking with ET later in the night, saying she was excited to catch up with her co-stars).

While Leah waits on word for her RHONY future, she's hard at work on a new project: her first book, Chaos Theory: How to Embrace the Unexpected and Find Meaning in the Madness, part memoir, part atypical self-help guide.

"I've been working so hard on this for so many months and I'm just so excited to share my journey with mental health and addiction issues that I think, I'm happy to talk about it in a way that I have more control over it," she gushes. "It's a different platform than the show. I can be more detailed, I can tell people more about it. So, I'm just excited about that part."

"There's no editing, there's no one to, like, yell at me, yell back at me or react towards me," she notes. "So it's been a really, like, just a freeing and amazing process."

Leah's book hits shelves next year, while Not All Diamonds and Rosé is available now wherever books are sold.