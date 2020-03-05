LeBron James Is Thankful As He Gets Honored With Generation Change Award at 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

LeBron James is one of a kind!

The NBA star and Los Angeles Laker was honored with the 2020 Generation Change Award during Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together on Saturday. James virtually greeted all the fans and viewers as he received the award, which celebrated his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education.

"Hey, what's up, guys? I just wanna say thank you. It means a lot to not only myself, but to my family, to my fans and also my kids at my school back home in Akron, Ohio," James said via video. "And we'll get back to what we know as normal very soon."

The LeBron James Family Foundation’s groundbreaking I PROMISE School serves James' Akron, Ohio, hometown’s most at-risk students and their entire families with the support, programming and wide-ranging resources they need to succeed in the classroom and at home, creating a new model for urban, public education.

LeBron, additionally, also won the award for Kids' Choice Favorite Male Athlete.

"Wow. Just wanna say thank you. You guys are amazing," he also added. "Nickelodeon, you guys are amazing. Thanks so much for what you guys do for every kid in the world.This has always been one of the best shows to be a part of. So thank you so much. I'll hopefully be seeing you guys soon. Stay safe and stay healthy. Love you guys."

Nickelodeon's annual awards show was one of the first major events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the network put together a virtual special hosted by Victoria Justice.

Additionally, Nickelodeon supported the mission of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, and presented within the show a $1 million donation in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stars reunited virtually from their homes to celebrate the annual awards ceremony. See more from this year's unique show, below.