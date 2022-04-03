Lenny Kravitz Heats Up the GRAMMYs Red Carpet With See-Through Top

Lenny Kravitz beat the Las Vegas heat in his own unique way.

The singer, rocking signature shades, stepped out on the GRAMMYs red carpet on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in a custom sparkling, deep V see-through silver metal tank by Natalia Fedner, black leather pants and heeled boots, as well as matching layered chain necklaces, for a head-turning rock 'n' roll look.

Kravitz, who himself is a four-time GRAMMY winner, is set to present at the 64th annual awards ceremony celebrating music's top artists, albums and songs.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In December, Kravitz celebrated his daughter, Zoë's, 33rd birthday with a sweet throwback photo.

In the pic, Kravitz is clad in a white T-shirt with toddler-aged Zoë, rocking an American flag bathing suit, as they're enjoying the sun while building sandcastles on the shore.

"Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together," Lenny captioned the post. "I love you endlessly."