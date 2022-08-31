Leonardo DiCaprio’s Relationship Timeline: Inside High-Profile Romances and Viral Theories

Another one bites the dust. After four years of dating actress Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio is single once again.

DiCaprio and Morrone first sparked romance rumors in December 2017 but rarely made public appearances during the course of their relationship. In 2020, they made their official debut by sitting together at the Oscars, although they each walked the red carpet separately.

From the beginning, much of the public’s fascination with the couple focused on their 23-year age gap -- Morrone was just 20 when she began dating DiCaprio, who turned 43 that year.

This year, in June, Morrone turned 25, and just a few months later the couple decided to go their separate ways. This specific age, however, seemed to reinforce a viral Internet theory that suggests the Oscar-winner will not date anyone older than 25 -- and that he will end things when his partners hit that magic number.

Much like the infamous 27 club (i.e. the strange coincidence regarding the vast number of celebs, particularly musicians, who happen to die at the age of 27), there's a lot of debate and questions surrounding the theory of DiCaprio's romantic age limit. Is it a coincidence? Is it intentional? Is the data even accurate? ET is taking a look back at the star's dating history to break down the viral theory.

2000 - 2005: Gisele Bündchen

When DiCaprio was 25, the actor sparked a romance with the model Brazilian supermodel, who was around 19 when they first started dating. The pair were more public with their romance than many of the relationships DiCaprio would have in the years to follow, and he brought her as his date to the 2005 Oscars when he was nominated for The Aviator.

However, things fell apart for the pair later that year, when Bündchen was around 23. According to the model, the relationship didn't exactly fall apart because of her age, but rather her maturity. She revealed in an interview with PORTER, "No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I'd chosen not to look at. Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."

2006 - 2011: Bar Refaeli

In 2006, not long after his split from Bundchen, DiCaprio -- now 30 -- sparked a lengthy romance with the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who was 20 when they began dating. In May of 2011, a 36-year-old DiCaprio and a 25-year-old Refaeli called it quits.

The pair had been dating continuously except for a six-month break in 2009. Refaeli later told Israel's L'Isha magazine that she was grateful for the six-month separation from DiCaprio, during which time she "grew up" and learned not to fear being alone. Remarks that seem to echo those made by Bündchen regarding her own split from DiCaprio.

2009: Anne Vyalitsyna

Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed the reference to DiCaprio's six-month split from Refaeli in 2009. Well, the actor didn't let that time go by without company. Amid his break from Refaeli, DiCaprio reportedly enjoyed a brief fling with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne Vyalitsyna, after meeting in Ibiza. Their dalliance only lasted a few months, when Vyalitsyna was around 23.

2010 - 2011: Blake Lively

DiCaprio's year-long globe-spanning romance with Lively began when they sparked a romance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011 -- several months after the pair allegedly first kissed at a party hosted by Jeremy Renner. Lively was 23 when she began dating DiCaprio, and their whirlwind relationship saw them travel all across the globe.

They were spotted on dates in Venice, Los Angeles, New York City and Monte Carlo, to name just a few of the many places they visited together. She even spent her 24th birthday in Australia, where DiCaprio was filming The Great Gatsby. That was in August. Fast-forward two months to October and the pair had called it quits due to DiCaprio's work commitments.

2011-2012: Erin Heatherton

DiCaprio was wading back into the dating pool fairly quickly, and by December 2011 he began dating Victoria's Secret model Erin Heatherton. The pair appeared to love bike riding, as they were photographed riding bikes everywhere, in multiple cities on multiple continents.

Their romance between the then-36-year-old DiCaprio and the 22-year-old model fizzled out after 10 months. Supposedly, it was due to DiCaprio's hectic schedule while shooting The Wolf of Wall Street.

2013 - 2014: Toni Garrn

In May 2013, a 38-year-old DiCaprio started dating German-born model and actress Toni Garrn, who was 20 at the time. Their 18-month romance was very tropical, in nature, as they were largely spotted primarily in idyllic vacation locales such as Bora Bora, Spain, Cannes and Mexico, to name a few.

They reportedly broke up in December 2014, after DiCaprio made headlines for leaving a South Beach nightclub with 20 models in tow. This reportedly didn't sit well with Garrn, who didn't seem to be among the 20 women in question. While they were spotted hanging out and holding hands a few times after that incident, it's believed this is when the actor called things off with the then-21-year-old Garrn.

2015 - Kelly Rohrbach

In his relationship with the Baywatch reboot star, DiCaprio surprised some fans, as she was 25 when they began dating in July 2015. They were spotted out and about with one another in New York City, and the pair also attended the 2015 US Open in September, sitting beside one another and smiling. However, the relationship was short-lived, as the pair ended up calling it quits in December 2015.

Kelly Rohrbach turned 26 on Jan. 21, 2016.

2016 - 2017: Nina Adgal

In May 2016, 24-year-old Nina Adgal was first romantically linked to DiCaprio. A source told ET at the time that the relationship blossomed between the pair after DiCaprio invited the model to the Cannes Film Festival. In July 2016, they were snapped kissing on the beach in Malibu, California.

The following May, news broke that they had decided to go their separate ways. "They broke up a few days ago but they remain friends," a different source told ET. "It was amicable. They are still talking and they remain close. They both felt the relationship had run its course." The split came less than two months after Adgal celebrated her 25th birthday.

Camila Morrone

The couple first started dating in December 2017, although DiCaprio, who was 43 when their relationship began, had known Morrone’s mother, Lucila Sola, for years. Sola has been romantically linked to Al Pacino, a close friend of DiCaprio and a fellow screen legend.

Back in December 2020, a source told ET that Morrone was DiCaprio's "dream girl," noting, "She's young, sweet, simple and it's easy because she gets along well with his family and he gets along great with hers too. They've known each other forever and it just works."

Morrone attended the 2020 Academy Awards as DiCaprio’s date. The actor hadn’t brought one of his girlfriends to the Oscars since Bundchen in 2005. While Morrone and DiCaprio didn’t pose together on the red carpet, they were seated next to one another alongside the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast inside the event. In fact, Brad Pitt had to step around Morrone to give DiCaprio a hug when he went up to accept his award.

Morrone also addressed the 22-year age gap during a December 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times. "There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps," she said at the time. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

In June (which it should be noted, is the start of the summer) Morrone turned 25. Coincidentally, a source told ET, when confirming the pair's split, "Leo and Cami broke up. They've been spending a lot of time apart this summer and doing their own things."

