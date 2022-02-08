Liam Neeson Reveals He 'Fell in Love' in Australia, But There's a Catch

Liam Neeson wasn't taken in Melbourne, but he sure was smitten.

During an interview on Australian morning show, Sunrise, the action star reflected on filming his new movie, Blacklight, and shared a bit of a bombshell.

"I made a couple of pals," the 69-year-old actor said, "and fell in love once there."

However, there was a caveat: "But she was taken," he noted.

Unfortunately, Neeson didn't disclose any further details on the matter, but that didn't stop some ears from perking up. "I sort of feel like there's a story there," co-host Natalie Barr quipped.

The Ireland native was previously married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her untimely death following a skiing accident in 2009. The beloved actress was just 45 years old. During their marriage, the two stars welcomed sons Micheál, 26, and Daniel, 25.

"She always packed so much into every day, Natasha, that maybe she knew she wasn’t destined to be on this earth for a long period of time -- I don’t know," he told Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes in 2014. "I mourn for her... I visit her grave on a very regular basis."

Jon Furniss/WireImage

In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Micheál explained why her performance in The Parent Trap is his favorite. "That’s more or less what she was like," he said of her role as mom Elizabeth James. "She was this sweet, amazing mother figure -- my best friend."

He continued, "She had these amazing, big welcomes when we’d come home or she would come home... I’m so lucky because I have her captured on film."