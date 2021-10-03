Lil Fizz Apologizes on Stage to B2K Bandmate Omarion for Dating His Ex

Lil Fizz and Omarion are making amends. The B2K bandmates appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, and Lil Fizz shared an apology for dating Omarion's ex-girlfriend, Apryl Jones.

The mea culpa came during a stop on the Millennium Tour -- which was originally supposed to be a B2K reunion before Omarion and Lil Fizz had a falling out over the relationship drama.

However, Lil Fizz joined Omarion on stage, and stopped the show to try and make things right.

"I don't think it would be right if I didn't take this moment, bro, to publicly apologize to you," Lil Fizz shared. "I did some f**ked up s**t to my brother and I'm not proud of it, man."

"So I want to stand here, humbly, and sincerely apologize to you," he continued, "for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family."

The apology appeared to be accepted as the two hugged it out on stage to the roaring cheer of the crowd.

The official B2K Instagram account shared a video of the moment, writing, "It takes a humble man to apologize in front of the world and admit their wrongs. The winners of last night."

The rift between the former bandmates began in 2019, when Lil Fizz began dating Jones.

Omarion and Jones -- who share two children, 3-year-old daughter A'mei and 7-year-old son Megaa -- called it quits in June 2016, after four years of dating.

Jones and Lil Fizz had denied romance rumors for months before confirming the speculation during a previous season of the reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The pair broke up after a few months, but the friendship between Lil Fizz and Omarion had remained shattered.