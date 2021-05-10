LILHUDDY Talks Hype House Reality Show, His New Music and Charli D’Amelio Relationship Status (Exclusive)

LILHUDDY is ready to take the world by storm! ET's Katie Krause spoke to the 18-year-old singer, whose real name is Chase Hudson, about his upcoming Netflix series, new music and relationship with his ex, Charli D'Amelio.

It's only been weeks since filming wrapped on Netflix's unscripted Hype House series, which will feature Hudson along with Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright.

"It was a great time. We all thoroughly enjoyed it. We got to do so much fun stuff," Hudson teased of the series, which was filmed over the course of two months. "... People are gonna underestimate it before it comes out, but it's really gonna just hit everyone with a bang."

As for what fans can expect to see when they tune in, Hudson promised that "there's definitely gonna be a lot of my storyline," and will give "a little insight on me and who I am."

"How I've been getting into music and how my life has been changing away from social media," he said. "I'm in a completely different life than I was six months ago... It's so much busier than I ever thought it was gonna be. It really captures a lot of that."

While a release date hasn't been announced just yet, fans can pass the time waiting for the series by listening to Hudson's new single, "America's Sweetheart." Since its April release, the song has blown up, a fact Hudson calls "unreal."

"I didn't even think any of this would really happen the way it all happened, but it's been amazing so far," he said.

Though he's certainly enjoyed the success of the song, it was borne out a lot of pain, a lot of which came from his 2020 breakup with D'Amelio.

"Right in the beginning of quarantine, when we all got locked up, it was just a really sh**ty time for me. I had just gotten out of a relationship and I was not allowed to leave my house, so I felt very alone during this time," he said. "Me and the person that I had split with... we just decided to be friends. It was really hard for the two of us during quarantine, and just me by myself in my room 24/7."

Once Hudson decided to "channel" his emotion into writing, the song poured out.

"It came to this point where I was like, 'This is one of the worst nights of my life. Why don't I channel this certain emotion and write about it?'" he recalled. "It felt relieving, writing the song. It flowed out of me pretty naturally. I wrote it in about an hour."

"... I really pulled myself out of the dark time through music," he added. "Being able to write and to just be in the studio all the time gave me like a heartwarming feeling. It was very, very therapeutic for me to just sit in the studio and write for hours."

After it was written, Hudson told D'Amelio about the track "straight away."

"I was just like, 'Hey, I wanna tell you this. I wanna show you a song. I wanted to tell you what it's about,'" he said. "She cried the first time she listened to it."

D'Amelio ended up co-starring with Hudson in the song's music video, which showed the pair dancing together.

"There's something about the slow dance scene that's so moving," Hudson said. "I could feel Charli’s hands shaking in my arms. I was like, 'Oh my god, this is so sad.' There's so much emotion for everyone."

"We lived through these moments and being able to hear the song, and the actual emotional value that it has while we just sit there and literally rock back and forth... It's powerful, I guess," he added. "It left everyone speechless."

As for where Hudson and D'Amelio's relationship stands now, he said that they have "become friends and been able to mature and grow together."

"We just kind of have been able to maturely make a decision that we are friends and stay strong," he said. "... We're there for each other and connect on a very deep level. We have a great friendship going on."

While he's not sure when his next relationship will come, Hudson does consider himself to be "a hopeless romantic."

"I've learned a lot about love. I feel like love is something that you definitely need to be patient with. It's a hard thing, and it takes a lot of time, and a lot of focus, and it's not easy, but take your time. If it's right, it's right," he said. "... I do love love... I am very, very patient with who I pick... I'm not in any rush."

Now that the song's out in the world, Hudson is eager to release his album, which will drop this summer.

"My entire life, I've been through a lot of relationships and I really wanted to talk about all of them," he said. "... I wanted to just write an entire album just based off of my love life, and how it's gone, and how it usually goes... Each song portrays a certain emotion... and it's all in order... It's just one long story."

Hudson described his upcoming album as being all about "love, heartbreak [and] angst." As for his inspirations on the project, Hudson pointed to early 2000s bands, a lot of classic rock, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, the latter of whom he's been working with as of late, a fact he calls "crazy as hell."

"He did a killer job. The drums really speak for themselves," he said. "Travis is just a god at what he does... He's just mad at what he does. It's insane to watch."

As he gears up for his album's release, Hudson is eager to get on the road and start touring.

"I'm more than excited to see where [life] takes me... I want things to open so bad, just so I can get out on the road and experience my first show and nail it down," he said. "Just have a great first rookie year and then go hard the next 10 years of my life."

"That's all I want to do. I want to get on the road so bad. I want to travel and see everyone," he continued. "That's the best feeling about making music and having people that support you, is being able to, like, hug them and show them the love back that they give to you."

LILHUDDY's new single, "America's Sweetheart," is out now.