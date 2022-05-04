Lili Reinhart Calls Out 'Starving' Celebs at Met Gala After Kim Kardashian Admits to 'Strict' Diet

Lili Reinhart is fed up with celebrities "starving" themselves just because their "entire image revolves around their bodies."

The Riverdale star made her feelings known in a series of scathing Instagram Stories, this after Kim Kardashian admitted to a "strict" diet in order to fit into her Met Gala gown. Although she didn't mention the SKIMS founder by name, the 25-year-old actress didn't mince words in her disapproval of the incredible lengths celebrities go to keep their bodies in top shape.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f**king dress?" Reinhart wrote on Instagram. "So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels."

But she wasn't done.

"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting." she added.

Reinhart also implored fans to find other public figures to look up to other than those who are much too conscious about their image.

"Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies," she said. "I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While on the red carpet at the Met Gala, Kardashian told Vogue she lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress, and the process included a "strict" diet.

A day after her comments made headlines, Reinhart took to Twitter to clarify them, saying she wasn't out to get attention.

"Sigh," she started her tweet. "I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention. I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s okay."