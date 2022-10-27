Lili Reinhart Does Not Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala After Criticizing Kim Kardashian

Lili Reinhart's Met Gala days may be over -- at least that's what she thinks.

In a new interview with W magazine, the 26-year-old Riverdale star admits, "After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back." Why? “I said a certain something," she adds, "about a certain person in a certain dress.”

As fans might recall, that certain someone seemed to be Kim Kardashian, who stepped out on the steps of the 2022 soirée in Marilyn Monroe's signature "Happy Birthday" dress from 1962. The 42-year-old reality star revealed she had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the gown, likening the situation to an actor preparing for a role.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she told Vogue of her weight-loss efforts. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

During an interview with pal La La Anthony at the gala, Kardashian reiterated that, after not eating carbs or sugar for roughly three weeks, she was going to eat pizza and donuts back at the hotel at the end of the night.

Though she didn't mention the mom of four by name, Reinhart appeared to take issue with Kardashian's comments. "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month... all to fit in a f**king dress?" Reinhart wrote on Instagram. "So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels."

Lili Reinhart attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Reinhart added, "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting."

The actress encouraged readers to "please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies."

"I am not generally an angry person," she prefaced, "but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage."

Nearly six months later, Reinhart doesn't seem to regret speaking up. “I have always wanted to stand for something,” she tells W. “And while I don’t like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million.”