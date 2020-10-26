Lily Allen Reveals She Wants Kids With David Harbour Weeks After Las Vegas Wedding

Lily Allen wants to grow her family with David Harbour. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 35-year-old singer reveals that she hopes to have more kids after tying the knot with the Stranger Things actor last month. Allen is already a mom to two children -- Marnie, 7, and Ethel, 8 -- from a previous relationship.

"I think so," Allen says of wanting to have more children. "Especially now Marnie's getting so big. It's like, 'No, my babies!' I miss little terrors running around the house."

While she does think more kids are in the cards for her, Allen isn't in any rush.

"I'm in a really good place," she says. "I don't know if I'd mess with my hormones, at this particular point."

Allen and Harbour met in 2019 on the dating app Raya, and for her, it was "a little bit" love at first sight.

"We went to the Wolseley -- I’m so posh! -- and there’s this middle table in the middle section that’s underneath a clock, and I remember looking at him, and it reminded me of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, you know? When she’s going to meet him under the clock," she says. "And, by the way, it was my first date ever. I had never been on a date! I was so anxious."

"He was, like, 'Have you been here before?' and I said, 'Yeah, I love this place, my kids love the pancakes here,' and he was, like, 'Oh, you have kids?'" she continues, before explaining that Harbour actually knew she had kids.

"He just didn’t want me to think he’d been googling me," she says. "So he lied. I was, like, 'F**k you!'"

As for how they spend their days now, Allen says, "He’s sober. I’m sober. We get up early. We do stuff with the kids."

