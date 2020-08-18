Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Biden and More on the Importance of Latinxs Voting in the Election

Latinxs united on Tuesday to speak out about the need to vote in the upcoming election. Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Latino Victory Project and NowThis News, hosted "The Future is Now," a virtual community conversation featuring Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Hamilton creator and Biden kicked off the discussion talking about the need for effective leadership and increasing Latinx representation from the stage to the halls of government.

"The future success of our country depends on Latinos having the opportunities and the tools that they need," Biden expressed. "Latinos are among the fastest-growing population in the United States. Already, one quarter of our school children are Latino, speak Spanish. How can we have a strong, thriving Republic if we don't fully deal in Latinos in every space of American Life."

Eva Longoria (Latino Victory Project Co-Founder) followed Biden by touching on making sure that the Latinx community has the right information they need to get to the polls this November. Explaining that voter suppression is affecting people of color, Longoria stated, "We can't stop and [we have to] keep doing what we need to do…We have a lot of power and we have to recognize we have that power."

America Ferrera spoke about how passionate she is about creating more representation for Latinxs in Hollywood. With her various projects, as well as She Se Puede, her new digital home for and by Latinas, the actress said she's working "to create opportunities for the incredible talent in our communities."

She then touched on how "incredibly important" it is "for Latinas to know they are the difference in this election…We have so much potential to make an impact."

Zoe Saldana also urged people to "please vote" and "understand the power that we have as a community."

Expressing that "we don't have time to waste in this election," she stated, "Our singular vote, together, with so many others is powerful enough to bring change."

Jennifer Lopez wrapped up the event by sharing that she is going to be doing everything she can to help her followers know how they can vote.

"We literally have the power to determine who gets elected this November," Lopez expressed. "But to accomplish that, everyone that can vote needs to go and register to vote…I want to make sure that everyone that follows me on social media, who can vote, has the information to vote."

As for the leaders in the country, Lopez added, "We need leaders in our country to reflect the diversity of our country to represent us. The more representation we have in government, the more perspectives, different perspectives, and voices will be at the table to help make the laws that are inclusive of everyone."

She concluded by adding, "Make sure you are registered to vote and have a plan to vote."

Chef José Andrés, Maria Elena Salinas, Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Ben Ray Luján, Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, FL-26, and State Representative Ana Maria Ramos, Texas HD 102 were also part of the discussion, as well as Luis Miranda, board chair of Latino Victory.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.