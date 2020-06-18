Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Ruffalo and More Emotionally React to Supreme Court's DACA Ruling

A number of celebrities took to social media on Thursday to applaud the Supreme Court's decision to reject President Donald Trump's administrative decision to end DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals], the program that gives legal protection to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The DACA program was created in 2012 by former President Barack Obama's administration. According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday to keep DACA intact means 650,000 people who are enrolled will get to keep their protections, which last two years.

Obama tweeted on Thursday, "Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation. Today, I'm happy for them, their families, and all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals….and now to stand up for those ideals, we have to move forward and elect @JoeBiden and a Democratic Congress that does its job, protects DREAMers, and finally creates a system that’s truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all."

Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted about the decision, "#HomeIsHere."

Singer Becky G said the ruling brought her to tears.

"Literally have tears in my eyes after seeing that the Supreme Court ruled against the trump administration & in favor of the DACA program," she wrote. "In the last days we’ve received news for our LGBTQ+ 🏳️‍🌈 protection rights and now protection for our DREAMERS! 💜."

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo tweeted, "Omg!!! This is so beautiful! We love you DACA Americans! You make the world a more beautiful and inspiring place."

John Legend called the decision "more good news from the Supreme Court this week!" after the Supreme Court also ruled on Monday that it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Read on for more reactions:

