Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Brother's Birthday With 'Parent Trap' Throwback Pic

Lindsay Lohan may have played separated twin sisters Annie and Hallie Parker in the beloved 1998 Nancy Meyers film The Parent Trap, but on set she was a big sister to her brother, Cody Lohan.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress shared a precious throwback pic of herself in costume holding her little brother outside of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London, where several scenes in the movie were filmed.

She also included a more recent shot of the siblings in matching all-black looks standing outside of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"Love you so much Dakota! So blessed to be your big sister. Wishing you the best of best birthdays! Love you 😘 @dakotalohan," Lohan captioned the cute post.

Back in July 2020, LiLo reunited with the Parent Trapcast for a virtual charity event to benefit World Central Kitchen.

