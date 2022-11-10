Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas

Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas.

The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she held onto her husband -- who sported a black suit with a relaxed white shirt underneath. Lohan also took a moment to pose with some of her co-stars in the upcoming film.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

Ahead of the big night out, the Mean Girls star took to Instagram to give her followers a peek at her premiere look. "This is what #FallingForChristmas looks like 💎 ❤️🌲🎉,” she captioned the post.

In addition to calling out her latest film, Lohan also gave special shoutouts to stylist Law Roach, designer Maison Valentino, her makeup artist, nail technician and jewelry designer.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

Lohan, who ET confirmed married Shammas in July following an eight-month engagement, has a lot going on this year! She makes her festive return to movies in Falling For Christmas as Sierra, a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident. In the days leading up to Christmas, Sierra ends up in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner named Jake (Chord Overstreet).

ET recently spoke with Lohan about her return to acting.

"I haven't been on set in such a long time that I was so excited to be there. Like, nothing could bother me. I was just in the happiest spirits and then put Christmas on top of that and especially working with Chord, we had a lot of fun," Lohan said of making the movie.

As if seeing Lohan back on screen isn’t enough, Falling for Christmas features the star singing a new rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock," which fans will remember she performed during the iconic talent show scene in Mean Girls.

"It was fun, but I was nervous," Lohan said when asked about recording the song, which marked her return to the music studio.

"I was [nervous] because I haven't recorded in a long time and felt the pressure of doing it in a way that people who had seen Mean Girls would like it the same. I mean, with Mean Girls, we had the dance behind it and I had all the other girls with me," she said. "Whereas the one for Falling for Christmas, this was just my voice. So, it was nerveracking. But the outcome was incredible. I'm really, really happy."

Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.